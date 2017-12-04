WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's rule to rein in small-dollar lending is too far along to be pulled back, but a congressional reversal of the measure makes sense, acting CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney said on Monday.

During a briefing with reporters, Mulvaney said he had asked legal staff to brief him on whether the agency could retool the recently finalized rule, but acknowledged that may not be possible.

"It was fairly far out the door by the time we got here," said Mulvaney, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, who was installed as the bureau's acting director last week. (His leadership is still subject to a legal challenge by Deputy Director Leandra English.)

Mick Mulvaney, the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said he expects to serve in the job for five to seven months while a permanent successor is confirmed. Bloomberg News

But Mulvaney made it clear he backed a House effort introduced on Friday to roll back the CFPB rule through the Congressional Review Act, a law that gives Congress 60 session days to nullify a regulation via a majority vote.

“I would support the Congress to move forward with the” Congressional Review Act, said Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman.

Mulvaney said he spoke to Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., who co-sponsored the bill, along with Reps. Tom Graves, R-Ga.; Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.; Henry Cuellar, D-Tex.; Steve Stivers, R-Ohio; and Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

It "is the more appropriate place … for the Congress to handle it through a" Review Act resolution, Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney also told reporters that he believes he can legally serve as the bureau’s acting director for up to 210 days. He said he expects to lead the agency for five to seven months as it’s taken time for the Trump administration to name new nominees and for the Senate to approve them.

Last week Mulvaney announced a freeze on hiring, enforcement actions and policymaking. He said that he plans at looking at future enforcement actions on a case-by-case basis but that doing that will take time. He said there were more than 100 pending cases, including investigations that have concluded and ones that are already in litigation.

“I am looking at each of those on an individual basis,” he said.