A few years ago, certain members of the economics blogosphere, fascinated with bitcoin but frustrated by its volatility, began arguing that the decentralized digital currency needed a central bank to stabilize its value. More radically, some suggested that central banks should start issuing their own digital currencies as a replacement for paper money.

The constant fluctuation in bitcoin's price seemed to militate against its usefulness as a medium of exchange. But the Federal Reserve, went the argument, could peg its own digital currency at a rate of one-to-one with the U.S. dollar. This "Fedcoin" would be legal tender, just as banknotes are.