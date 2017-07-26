Chemical Financial in Midland, Mich. reported higher quarterly profit as revenue from a recent acquisition outpaced expense growth.
The $19 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings doubled from a year earlier, to $52 million, or 73 cents a share. The results take into account Chemical’s August 2016 purchase of Talmer Bancorp in Troy, Mich.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In