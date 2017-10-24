CIT Group’s third-quarter profit improved thanks to a variety of one-time items tied to an ongoing restructuring led by Chairwoman and CEO Ellen Alemany.
Net income at the $49 billion-asset Livingston, N.J., company rose 67% to $220 million, compared to the same period a year ago. Earnings per share, excluding several one-time items, were $1.02, or 23 cents estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
