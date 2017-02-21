Citigroup agreed to pay a penalty of almost 70 million rand ($5.4 million) to settle a South African antitrust investigation that said it participated in an alleged cartel to manipulate the value of the rand.

Citigroup will make witnesses available to help prosecute other banks that participated in price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign-currency pairs involving the rand, the Pretoria-based commission said in an e-mail on Monday. The agreement "was done to encourage speedy settlement and full disclosure to strengthen the evidence for prosecution of the other banks," Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said.