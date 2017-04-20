Citizens Financial CEO Bruce Van Saun on Thursday addressed allegations that branch employees falsified data on customer meetings to satisfy corporate goals, saying that no consumers were harmed in the process.
“If someone misreported how many calls they laid out, there’s no customer harm in that,” Van Saun said during an interview following the company’s earnings call. “There’s no connection to consumer harm, and no connection to reported financial data.”
