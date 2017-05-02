Citizens Financial in Providence, R.I., has agreed to acquire Western Reserve Partners, an M&A advisory firm in Cleveland.
The deal would allow the $150 billion-asset Citizens to expand the advisory services it offers to midsize companies and also would bolster its presence in the Midwest.
