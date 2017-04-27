City National Bank in Miami has formed an equipment and specialty finance division.
The $8.5 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that City National Capital Finance is a nationwide platform with a focus on large and midsize clients. The unit has offices in Florida, Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
