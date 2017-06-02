MidSouth Bancorp’s new leadership has a mandate to prove the Lafayette, La., company doesn't need to sell itself.
The $1.9 billion-asset company made that point abundantly clear in a presentation at its recent annual meeting, noting in one slide that “independence is earned and not a God-given right.” The presentation was included in a regulatory filing.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In