Print Email Reprints Share

MidSouth Bancorp’s new leadership has a mandate to prove the Lafayette, La., company doesn't need to sell itself.

The $1.9 billion-asset company made that point abundantly clear in a presentation at its recent annual meeting, noting in one slide that “independence is earned and not a God-given right.” The presentation was included in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial