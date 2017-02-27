It looks like Mike Mayo, the star research analyst who has famously taken bank CEOs to task, is out of a job.
Hong Kong-based CLSA on Monday closed the doors on its U.S. operations, according to a company spokeswoman. As part of that move, the company – whose brand in banking was closely linked with Mayo – has closed down its widely followed research division.
