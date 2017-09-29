As CEO of the North Carolina Bankers Association, Peter Gwaltney plays a role in fostering the next generation of banking talent in the state, be it spearheading a networking event for young bankers or promoting the association’s banking school. Recently, he led the association in fundraising for a professorship of banking at Appalachian State University.

Through both pledges and cash donations, the association raised $688,000 for the new position that the state has agreed to match, dollar for dollar, up to $1 million. The goal is to support a banking program that gives business students a solid foundation in banking basics and ultimately connects them with internships and jobs at North Carolina banks.