Comerica has elevated its Texas market president to lead its business banking efforts nationwide and has named one of its top credit officers to succeed him, the Dallas company said Wednesday.

As executive vice president of the business bank, Peter Sefzik will also be in charge of Comerica’s small-business banking segment and will report to Curtis Farmer, president of both the $72 billion-asset Comerica Bank and its holding company. Brian Foley, currently the chief credit officer for the bank’s Texas operations, will replace Sefzik as the Texas market president.

Peter Sefzik will head national business banking at Comerica.

Sefzik has been the company’s Texas market president since 2015. Before that, he worked in Comerica's wealth management segment, first as a regional managing director for the Texas, Arizona and Florida markets and later as senior vice president and national private banking director.

Comerica said that Sefzik also spent nine years in the company’s energy lending group. He joined the bank in 1999 as a credit analyst.

"Peter's leadership style and relationship banking background make him the ideal candidate to lead our business bank," Farmer said in a press release. He added that Sefzik "has laid a strong foundation for [Foley] to make a seamless transition into the role of Texas market president."

Foley has been chief credit officer for the company’s Texas market since 2010, focusing on commercial real estate, energy and middle-market lending. Before that, he worked in middle-market banking and was a group manager from 2002 to 2010. He joined Comerica in 1992 after four years in the U.S. Army.

As market president for Texas, he will oversee business and community development efforts, including middle-market and energy lending. He will also manage seven regional presidents and oversee commercial, wealth management and retail business lines in Texas, Arizona and Florida. He will report to Sefzik in this role.

Both appointments take effect Aug. 17, the company said.