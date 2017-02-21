Bankers are waiting for the hype around regulatory reform to settle down so they can see what changes — if any — will actually happen.
That much was clear in Orlando, Fla., where community bankers have assembled for an annual conference hosted by the American Bankers Association. For many attendees, there is little hope for a full-blown overhaul, despite an executive order from President Trump requiring the Treasury Department to evaluate reforms.
