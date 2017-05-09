WASHINGTON – While the primary selling point of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s fintech charter is an opportunity to avoid state-by-state licensing, it might also provide a workaround to a Dodd-Frank Act provision that eliminated preemption for operating subsidiaries.

Prior to the passage of the 2010 law, many national banks had set up operating subsidiaries, or consumer-facing companies that are partly owned by the bank, in order to offer the benefits of preemption to somewhat riskier business lines that could be held at arms length.