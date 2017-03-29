Wells Fargo's subpar community reinvestment score from federal regulators is another black mark on a tarnished public image, but the rare two-notch downgrade is unlikely to have a significant impact on the $1.9 trillion-asset bank’s financial performance.
“In general, it’s a nonevent,” said Brian Kleinhanzl, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In