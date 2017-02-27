The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has downgraded Santander Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act rating to “needs to improve,” citing a string of recent legal issues with its lending practices.

The evaluation – made available in Santander branches Monday but not yet announced by the OCC – covers a three-year period after the financial crisis, from Jan. 1, 2011, through Dec. 31, 2013. Santander previously had a “satisfactory” rating.