BancorpSouth in Tupelo, Miss., has received a “satisfactory” rating in its latest Community Reinvestment Act exam — a possible shot in the arm for its M&A plans.
The upgrade was based on the $14.8 billion-asset bank’s “outstanding” performance on the service test and “high satisfactory” ratings on the lending and investment tests, BancorpSouth said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In