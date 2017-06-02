Many loan officers are getting worried about commercial real estate overheating, and regulators are cracking down on heavy concentrations. So why are the CRE portfolios at a handful of banks getting bigger?

Maybe it’s a case of throwing caution to the wind, but the head of one of them — Jeremy Starkey, president of commercial real estate finance at the $8 billion-asset TowneBank in Portsmouth, Va. — says there are still good opportunities in the CRE space.