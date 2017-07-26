Print Email Reprints Share

CircleUp, which runs an online platform where institutional investors provide equity capital to small businesses, is expanding into lending.

The San Francisco-based company announced Tuesday that it has started offering secured lines of credit, in an extension of a five-year-old business that specializes in providing financing to early-stage consumer brands.

