CircleUp, which runs an online platform where institutional investors provide equity capital to small businesses, is expanding into lending.
The San Francisco-based company announced Tuesday that it has started offering secured lines of credit, in an extension of a five-year-old business that specializes in providing financing to early-stage consumer brands.
