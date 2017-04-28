WASHINGTON — Banking is not a “static” business, and must be allowed to evolve, Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said Friday in response to critics of his agency's fintech charter.

“At the heart of the issue is the fundamental nature of the business of banking,” said Curry, speaking at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management just two days after state regulators sued the agency over the special-purpose national bank charter it plans to offer fintech firms.