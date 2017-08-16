WASHINGTON — In the midst of a public feud between federal regulators on the right process for chartering de novo banks, a leading analyst is arguing that they should instead focus on loosening capital standards for newcomers.

“As long as there is a ‘sin tax’ on new banks in the form of punitive capital requirements that force realized return well below other comparably prudent investment options, new charters will be few [and] far between,” Karen Shaw Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, said in a paper released Wednesday.