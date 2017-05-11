WASHINGTON — Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee are raising concerns that a move by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to replace former Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry with acting comptroller Keith Noreika was done to circumvent Senate vetting.

"President Trump has not named a nominee for this position. Yet you have chosen to replace the current head with an acting head who is unvetted, has obvious conflicts of interest, and lacks the experience to run an agency that employs almost 4,000 individuals and oversees over 2,000 national banks, both large and small,” wrote the senators, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.