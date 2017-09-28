WASHINGTON — House Democrats are pushing a bill to reform the way banks charge overdraft fees, but recognizing that Republicans are unlikely to take up the legislation, they are hoping Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray could address the issue without Congress.

“Overdraft fees hit the consumers who can afford them the least — cash-strapped hardworking Americans who are struggling to pay their bills,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a press release Wednesday. “This is why I am not only working to pass my Overdraft Protection Act but am also calling on CFPB Director Cordray to act on this before his term ends."