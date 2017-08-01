WASHINGTON — The 11 Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee and the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee are calling on Republicans to hold hearings with Wells Fargo's top executives over the bank's phony-accounts scandal and allegations that it improperly took out force-placed auto insurance on 570,000 borrowers.

In a press release late Tuesday, Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren, Mark Warner and the other eight Democrats on the panel said they would like an update on "significant developments" since regulators took action against Wells when employees opened up millions of fake accounts in order to meet sales quotas. Democrats cited reports that more customers were affected than previously disclosed, that the bank signed up customers for insurance products without authorization and that Wells retaliated against employees.