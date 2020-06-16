Dennis Hudson retiring as CEO of Seacoast in Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida in Stuart has lined up its next CEO.

The $7.4 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that Chuck Shaffer has been named its president. He will become CEO in December, succeeding Dennis Hudson III.

Shaffer, Seacoast’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will also join the company’s board when he becomes CEO.

Dennis Hudson III will retire as Seacoast's CEO in January.

Tracey Dexter, Seacoast’s controller, was named CFO. Jay Walker, the company’s treasurer, has added the role of director of corporate strategy.

Hudson, 64, will serve as executive chairman. He succeeded his father as CEO in 1992. Seacoast was chartered by Hudson's grandfather in 1926 as Indian River County Bank.

“We’re transitioning leadership according to a careful and methodical plan we’ve had in place for some time,” Hudson said in the release.

“During the past several years, Chuck has demonstrated through his excellent execution of our balanced growth strategy that he is the right person to lead Seacoast,” Hudson added. “He’s been instrumental in positioning Seacoast for what will be a vibrant future.”