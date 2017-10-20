Print Email Reprints Share

Deposit growth was among the highlights of a strong third-quarter at Associated Banc-Corp in Green Bay, Wis., which could deploy the additional funding to fuel its plans for loan growth.

Associated’s deposits grew by 10% in Wisconsin, CEO Philip Flynn said in a press release Thursday.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial