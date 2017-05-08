Deutsche Bank is leading a coalition of firms looking to create a universal digital identity in Germany.
The project is designed to create a single online registration for users across a number of industries, Deutsche Bank said. Other companies involved in the initiative include Allianz; Axel Springer; Daimler; Postbank; the technology think tank Core; and Here Technologies, a location services provider.
