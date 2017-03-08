Digital identity company ID.me today announced it has received $19 million in Series B funding.

The round was led by FTV Capital. USAA, which led ID.me’s Series A round, also participated in the latest raise.

In addition to being an investor, USAA is also among the companies that currently use the firm’s identity-as-a-service product. ID.me verifies identity by remotely checking government issued identity documents with machine vision, mobile network operator data, government and commercial databases, along with device identity and fraud algorithms, according to a press release.

ID.me’s Identity Gateway service allows individuals to tie their legal identity to a digital login that is accepted across multiple websites, eliminating the need to create a new login or to verify identity at each site directly.

“When users can’t prove who they are online in a secure and efficient manner, they either give up out of frustration or resort to time intensive, frustrating processes to prove their identity such as in-person visits and manual paper-based processes,” said Blake Hall, CEO and founder of ID.me., in a press release.

Blake Hall, CEO and founder of ID.me

Other customers of ID.me include the Department of Veterans Affairs, the state of Maine, and athletic apparel maker Under Armour. The startup said it would use the additional capital further invest in sales, marketing and product development.