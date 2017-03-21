Print Email Reprints Share

Deutsche Bank AG is expected to be fined by the Federal Reserve and the New York State Department of Financial Services for its conduct in the foreign exchange market, a person familiar with the matter said.

The German lender said Monday that the U.S. Justice Department had closed a criminal inquiry into its currency-trading activities without action.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial