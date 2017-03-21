Deutsche Bank AG is expected to be fined by the Federal Reserve and the New York State Department of Financial Services for its conduct in the foreign exchange market, a person familiar with the matter said.
The German lender said Monday that the U.S. Justice Department had closed a criminal inquiry into its currency-trading activities without action.
