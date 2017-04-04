Citing the difficulty of the “the average American” to get a home loan, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO on Tuesday called on regulators to overhaul many of the mortgage rules put in place following the financial crisis.

Speaking at a town hall event in Washington, D.C., Dimon said that post-crisis regulations have made mortgages too costly for consumers — and made homeownership unattainable for borrowers with low incomes or blemished credit histories.