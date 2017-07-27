Print Email Reprints Share

Discover Financial Services is finding there’s a price to pay for years of uncommonly low losses in the credit card business.

The $93.7 billion-asset company reported a 9% increase in revenue during the second quarter, while expenses rose by just 1% – results that might sound like the basis of a strong quarter. But they were more than offset by a 55% spike in Discover’s loss provision, as chargeoffs in the firm’s flagship card unit continued to climb.

