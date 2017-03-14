WASHINGTON — Banks and credit unions see their best chance in seven years to repeal the provision of the Dodd-Frank Act that set price caps on debit interchange fees, pointing to studies that show most of the benefits have gone into retailers’ pockets.
But merchants, armed with their own statistics that say it helped consumers, are confident they can prevent Congress from taking up the issue again.
