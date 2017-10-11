Dozens of bank branches in northern California were forced to close Wednesday as uncontrolled wildfires cut a wide path of destruction through a region renowned for winemaking.
Bank of America reported that 24 of its branches were closed Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase closed 11 braches, Wells Fargo shuttered 10, and Bank of the West closed six. And that was just a partial tally.
