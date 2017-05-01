MEXICO CITY — Latin American banks are scrambling to strengthen anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer processes as a corruption scandal in Brazil adds to the reasons U.S. lenders are severing correspondent lines across the region.

The picture was already bleak. Major U.S. banks had been cutting ties in Mexico and other major countries in the Americas for several years in response to regulatory and other pressures. In the U.S. State Department's latest survey of the world's 88 worst laundering countries, 37 are in Latin America — up from 20 in 2016, according to the consultancy In-Sight crime.