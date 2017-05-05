WASHINGTON — Though it’s not clear how much the Trump administration is committed to international regulatory cooperation, one of Europe’s leading voices in banking supervision says the need is greater than ever.

Andreas Dombret, who heads the Department of Banking and Financial Supervision at Deutsche Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, told American Banker that not only is it critical that global powers establish compatible regulatory standards in banking, but it is equally important that those standards be vigorously enforced and implemented.