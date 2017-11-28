Former Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry has been named a partner at the Boston law firm Nutter, where he will co-lead the financial services practice. The move, announced Tuesday, brings Curry back to Massachusetts, where he previously served five governors as the state’s banking commissioner.

“Tom’s experience, insights, and perspective will bring tremendous value to our banking, financial institution, and fintech clients,” Managing Partner Deborah J. Manus said in a press release. “We are excited for the opportunities Tom creates for our clients, and we are privileged to have Tom as part of our team.”

As comptroller, Curry has defended the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s authority to issue banking charters to nonbank fintech companies and supported community development financial institutions.

Thomas Curry served as Massachusetts' banking commissioner and as an FDIC board member before being appointed head of the OCC in 2012. Bloomberg News

Before he was named to that post by President Obama in 2012, Curry spent eight years on the board of directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. He was nominated to that role in 2003 by President George W. Bush.

As comptroller, Curry served as an ex-officio member of the board of directors at the FDIC and the Financial Stability Oversight Council. He was also a member of the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision, the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. He also served a two-year term as chairman of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council from April 2013 to April 2015.

Curry first entered state government in 1982 as an attorney with the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office. Governor Michael Dukakis, a Democrat, named Curry the state’s commissioner of banks in 1990. Gov. William Weld, a Republican, appointed him to the role again in 1995.

More recently, Curry has done consulting work for the International Monetary Fund.