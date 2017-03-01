Two former Scottrade executives are taking a page from the playbook of banks and custodians, acquiring a small robo advice platform with the goal of reaching a niche investor market.
Jonathan Yao and Kris Wallace say they want to aggressively pursue investors in Chinese-American communities in cities like Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, as well as across the Asia-Pacific region — following a trend of tailoring digital advice platforms to appeal to specific minority investor communities.
