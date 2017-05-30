FB Financial in Nashville, Tenn., has restructured the consideration of a pending acquisition to address a regulator’s concerns.
The $3.2 billion-asset FB Financial disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that it had reduced the amount of stock it will give Clayton HC Inc. to buy Clayton Bank and Trust and American City Bank. FB Financial agreed in February to pay $282 million for the Tennessee banks.
