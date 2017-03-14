First NBC Bank in New Orleans is now considered significantly undercapitalized by one of its regulators.
The $4.9 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. also hit it with a prompt corrective action, effective on Feb. 24.
