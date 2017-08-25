WASHINGTON – Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika has intensified his complaints that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is hindering the formation of banks, questioning the sincerity of recent FDIC overtures toward organizers of de novos.
The FDIC is sending a welcoming message, Noreika said in a recent sit-down interview with American Banker, “but you're talking about people's livelihoods here.”
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In