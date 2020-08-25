FDIC's quarterly report shows extent of pandemic's hit to bank profits

WASHINGTON — The nation’s banks weathered a tumultuous second quarter as the economy continued to feel the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Tuesday.

Banks reported a decline in quarterly net income decline of 70% from a year earlier to $18.8 billion, driven by surging loan-loss provisions that grew over 380% grew to $61.9 billion.

Beyond economic headwinds, the FDIC also cited the adoption of the current expected credit losses accounting methodology as a leading driver of loan-loss provisions. Among the 253 banks that have adopted CECL, loan-loss provisions swelled by nearly 420% from a year earlier, while non-CECL banks reported an increase of 207%.

At the same time, the banking industry is being challenged by narrowing net interest margins. The average net interest margin fell by 58 basis points from a year earlier to 2.81%. Net interest income declined 5.4% to $131.5 billion. The FDIC emphasized that much of the decline was “driven by the three largest institutions, as less than half (42.2 percent) of all banks reported lower net interest income from a year ago.”

“This is the lowest NIM ever reported in the Quarterly Banking Profile,” the FDIC wrote in its report.

Meanwhile, the FDIC continues to report huge deposit inflows at banks, with total deposit balances increasing by $1.2 trillion from the first quarter of 2020. Deposit inflows have been so strong, the FDIC reported that the reserve ratio of the agency’s Deposit Insurance Fund had fallen below its legal minimum: from 1.39% in the first quarter to 1.30% in the second quarter. The FDIC is statutorily required to maintain a ratio above 1.35%.

“I want to emphasize that the Fund has more money than at any time in the FDIC’s history, and the reduction in the reserve ratio was solely a result of the unprecedented increase in bank deposits,” FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams said in prepared remarks. A $1.4 billion increase in the fund pushed its balance to $114.7 billion.

“We believe deposit growth is likely to normalize in the upcoming quarters and for the reserve ratio to rise about 1.35 without any need to modify assessment rates in the near-term,” McWilliams said.