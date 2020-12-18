Wells Fargo hires ex-BofA exec Michelle Moore to run digital platforms

Wells Fargo has hired Michelle Moore to be its digital platform leader. She will start the new job on Dec. 31, reporting to Ather Williams 3rd, the head of strategy, digital and innovation at San Francisco-based Wells Fargo.

Moore led the original development of Bank of America’s virtual assistant Erica and was American Banker’s Digital Banker of the Year in 2017.

"More than ever, customers are turning to digital to manage their financial lives,” says Michelle Moore, who will become digital platform leader at Wells Fargo on Dec. 31.

In her new role, Moore will oversee the development of consumer-facing applications. She will also define and manage standards for Wells Fargo's online, mobile and social platforms, at times partnering with other business units in the bank. She will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Wells Fargo at such a pivotal time for the company and the world — when more than ever, customers are turning to digital to manage their financial lives,” Moore said in a news release.

Moore has 20 years of experience in financial services and joins the $1.9 trillion-asset Wells Fargo from Boston Consulting Group, where she advised clients on digital strategy and transformation. Before that she spent 15 years as an executive at Bank of America.

"Michelle is a dynamic leader with strong experience developing digital-first customer experiences,” Williams said in a press release. “She has deep expertise in delivering innovative solutions that completely reimagine banking and empower customers to conveniently, securely, and easily manage their finances.”