WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency proposed changes to the way they apply a capital backstop to the largest systemically important firms, replacing a static leverage ratio with a more dynamic ratio that takes each bank’s risk profile into account.

Members of the Fed board were split on the measure, however. Chairman Jerome Powell and Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles voted in favor, but Gov. Lael Brainard voted against it.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking released Wednesday, the regulators suggested that the existing 2% "enhanced supplementary leverage ratio" that is applied to global systemically important banks, or G-SIBs, be replaced with a ratio made up of half of the bank’s applicable risk-based capital surcharge. That surcharge ranges from 1% to 4.5%, though the largest U.S. G-SIBs — JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup — each have a surcharge of only 2.5%.

The agencies said in a statement that the purpose of the proposal is to make the eSLR less static while also maintaining the safety of the financial system. The agencies estimated only a modest reduction in capital allocations as a result of the rule.

“The proposed changes seek to retain a meaningful calibration of the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio standards while not discouraging firms from participating in low-risk activities,” the agencies said in a joint release. “Agency staff estimate that the proposed changes would reduce the required amount of tier 1 capital for the holding companies of these firms by approximately $400 million, or approximately 0.04 percent in aggregate tier 1 capital.”