WASHINGTON — The fight over a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule adding new restrictions to prepaid cards is intensifying as some Republicans hope to overturn it before a looming deadline for Congress to act expires.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Rep. Roger Williams, R-Tex., have introduced companion bills in their respective chambers to use the obscure Congressional Review Act to reject the rule, but face a May 9 deadline for the legislation to pass. The review act allows lawmakers to reverse recently finalized rules with only a simple majority vote, and has already allowed Congress to reject more than a dozen Obama-era regulations this year.