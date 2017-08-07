Fintech expert Sam Maule has been hired by nascent digital banking firm 11:FS to head up its expansion in North America.

Sam Maule is set to join 11:FS as a managing partner on Aug. 17.

The London-based firm has worked with incumbent institutions such as Barclays and BNP Paribas, as well as startups like Monzo and SolarisBank, according to its website. Along with hiring Maule, who is set to join the company Aug. 17, 11:FS plans to open an office in New York, it announced Monday. Maule will continue to be based in Jacksonville, Fla.

Maule was most recently a director of NTT Data’s digital and fintech practice. He also hosts the FinTech5.com podcast, and is frequently named to various lists of fintech influencers.

“Having made a great impact in the first 15 months of 11:FS’ life, we now feel we can have a similar impact with Sam at the helm in North America and Canada, helping organizations really understand what digital transformation within their banks and insurers truly means,” CEO David Brear said in a press release.

To further assist its efforts in North America, 11:FS has named Lisa Gansky as its nonexecutive director. Gansky is a serial investor and entrepreneur. She is a board member of Solar Mosaic, a fintech firm that offers loans for solar panels.