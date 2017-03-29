First Bank in Hamilton, N.J., has agreed to buy Bucks County Bank in Doylestown, Pa.
The $1.1 billion-asset First Bank said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $27.2 million for the $198 million-asset Bucks County Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, values Bucks County Bank at 124% of its tangible book value.
