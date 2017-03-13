First Busey in Champaign, Ill., has agreed to buy Mid Illinois Bancorp in Peoria.
The $5.4 billion-asset First Busey said in a press release Monday that it will pay $133.4 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $665 million-asset South Side Bank of Peoria. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.
