First Eldorado Bancshares in Illinois has agreed to buy eight branches in southern Illinois from MidCountry Bank in Bloomington, Minn.

First Eldorado, the parent of the $304 million-asset Legence Bank, said in a press release Wednesday that it will also gain about $146 million in deposits. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, will more than double the number of Legence Bank branches.