First Horizon National in Memphis, Tenn., has agreed to buy Capital Bank Financial in Charlotte, N.C.
The $29.6 billion-asset First Horizon said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $2.2 billion in cash and stock for the $10.1 billion-asset Capital. The deal, which would be one of the two largest bank mergers announced this year, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
