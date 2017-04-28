WASHINGTON — State regulators shuttered $4.7 billion-asset First NBC Bank of New Orleans in what is expected to be the costliest failure since the tail end of the financial crisis.

The collapse of First NBC Bank, which saw its founding CEO depart earlier this month, is expected to cost the Deposit Insurance Fund nearly $1 billion, according to federal regulators. That would make it the costliest failure since the fall of Premiere Bank of Puerto Rico in 2010.